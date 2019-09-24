|
LEONARDO SUSAN V.
August 11, 1944 – August 11, 2019, age 75. Daughter of the late Dr. Frank A. Leonardo and the late Marie Perrone Leonardo. Happily married in 1992 to Robert Zimmerman (deceased, 2006). Survived by her older brother Joseph and many loving relatives and friends. Graduate of Westinghouse Memorial High School, Wilmerding, PA, in 1962. Graduate of Seton Hill University, Greensburg, PA, in 1966 where she majored in music and art history. Susan began her teaching career at Central Catholic High School for Boys in Oakland, PA, where she taught courses in western civilization, art history and religion. She then moved to the business world where she became Senior Copy-writer for Auerbach Publishers in Pennsauken, NJ, and subsequently held the same position at the Institute for Scientific Information in Philadelphia, PA. She eventually moved into advertising and marketing and became Vice President/Creative Director at Union Fidelity Life Insurance Company in Trevose, PA, where she produced numerous advertising campaigns. Her work frequently took her to Los Angeles to produce television commercials with TV and film notables Danny Thomas, Betty White and Ernest Borgnine. For fun and relaxation Susan began to write fiction and had her first mystery novel, "Epitaph for a Cliche", published in 1996. At the time of her death she left two manuscripts incomplete, an historical novel and a second mystery featuring the two leading characters from her first novel. During his lifetime, Susan and her husband were committed volunteers for HEC (Handicapped Encounter Christ) at Villanova University. In later years she returned to teaching as a writing specialist for the Upper Marion Area School District near Philadelphia. She worked with students one-on-one at all academic levels to improve their writing, editing and grammar skills. Susan was always a voracious reader and frequently read 2 or 3 books a week. She loved theater, film and music and played the piano for enjoyment. She was an avid and frequent traveler. Susan was a loving person, a compassionate wife, step-mother, relative and friend. If you would like, please consider a donation in Susan Leonardo's name to an organization she supported with great passion: Pennsylvania SPCA at PSPCA.org or 359 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134. A funeral mass will be held for Susan at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 23, at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 405 Westinghouse Ave., Wilmerding, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019