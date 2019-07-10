|
WALKO SUSAN "SUE" (McCALL)
Age 72, of Morningside and Fox Chapel, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Walko; loving mother of William T. (Marcia) Shepard, Thomas H. Shepard and Helen E. Walko; grandmother of Makenna and Victoria Lydon; daughter of the late Thomas Nichols and Elizabeth McCall; and former wife of William A. Shepard. Visitation at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238 on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. Burial to remain private. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019