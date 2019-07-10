Home

Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
SUSAN "SUE" (McCALL) WALKO

SUSAN "SUE" (McCALL) WALKO Obituary
WALKO SUSAN "SUE" (McCALL)

Age 72, of Morningside and Fox Chapel, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Walko; loving mother of William T. (Marcia) Shepard, Thomas H. Shepard and Helen E. Walko; grandmother of Makenna and Victoria Lydon; daughter of the late Thomas Nichols and Elizabeth McCall; and former wife of William A. Shepard. Visitation at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238 on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. Burial to remain private. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
