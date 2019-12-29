|
GALES SUSANNAH G.
Of North Huntingdon, age 52, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Loving daughter of Edwin F. and the late Linda Lee (Smith) Gales. Beloved soulmate and companion of Mark Katis. Dear sister of Robert Scott (Bonnie) Gales and David William (Elizabeth) Gales. Niece of Claude (Linda) Smith and Sara (Roddy) Clark. Cousin of Taylor Clark and Amanda Mann. Susannah is also survived by her pet dachshund, Buddy. Susannah was a loving and caring friend and was deeply devoted to her family. She was a 1984 graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School and earned her Bachelor's degree from Edinboro University. She also received her paralegal degree from Duquesne University. Her work career began within the Records Division of Westinghouse, and upon its divestiture, Susannah moved to Erie and worked for Dehlkemper's Landscaping. For the past three years she has been a real estate agent for Berkshire Hathaway (formerly Northwood) in Pleasant Hills. Susannah has enjoyed scuba diving with Mark, gardening, collecting beach glass and 'wiener dog' memorabilia. There will be a celebration of Susannah's life at a future date. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Memorial donations may be made to Humane Animal Rescue, 6296 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., PA 15206 or www.humaneanimalrescue.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019