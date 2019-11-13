|
Sister Susanne Watson, RSM (Shirley Mae), a Pittsburgh Sister of Mercy for 69 years, died at the Convent of Mercy on November 11, 2019. Born in McKeesport, Pa. she was 87 years old. Daughter of Joseph and Helen (Ditmore) Watson, Sister Susanne entered the Sisters of Mercy from St. Peter Parish in McKeesport, Pa. in 1950 and made final vows in 1956. Sister Susanne earned a B.A. degree in Psychology from Mount Mercy College (now Carlow University). She taught at area Catholic schools including St. Peter, St. Colman, Holy Family in Latrobe and North American Martyrs, where she was also principal. In 1980, Sister Susanne became manager of St. Justin Plaza, a Christian housing/HUD complex on Mount Washington. Reflecting on her time as a Sister of Mercy, Sister Susanne said, "It has been a great life. My thanks to all who have been a part of it." Preceded in death by her parents and brother Joseph, Sister Susanne is survived by sisters Leah-Kay Watson and Helen Lane. Friends will be received Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer vigil at the Convent of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Avenue. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, November 14, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, followed by interment in St. Xavier's Cemetery, Latrobe, PA. Arrangements entrusted to the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or the Intersection, 115 7th Street, McKeesport, PA 15132.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019