SUSIE (CHILDERS) ULBRICH Obituary
ULBRICH SUSIE (CHILDERS)

Age 72, of Bridgeville, formerly of Ft. Myers, FL and Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Darrell Ulbrich; loving mother of Brian (Valerie) Ulbrich and Erin (Greg) Doman; devoted grandmother of Mark and John Ulbrich and Michael Doman; and sister of Robert Childers. A retired employee of PNC Bank. Susie volunteered as a cuddler in the NICU at Health Park Hospital, Ft. Myers, FL. She also ran Operation Christmas Child at Cypress Lake United Methodist Church and traveled along with her husband, Darrell on mission trips to El Salvador. They also served together as youth group advisors at First Bethel United Methodist Church. Friends are invited to share in a Celebration of Susie's Life on Saturday, October 26, at 11 a.m. at First Bethel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
