McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
412-766-7000
More Obituaries for SUZAN PIKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUZAN J. PIKE

SUZAN J. PIKE Obituary
PIKE SUZAN J.

Age 64 , of Ross Twp. Passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Edward "Giggles" Pike, Jr.; dear mother of Christian (Brittany) Hooper; grandmother of Damion, Bayleigh, Kayleigh, Tristan, Christina and Ethan; sister of Richard (Lynn) Hooper, Dennis (Diane) Hooper and Laurie (Christopher) Gloeckl; also survived by many nieces and nephews and other family members. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday 2:00 p.m. until time of blessing service at 7:00 p.m. at The MCDONALD-LINN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, LLC.   529 California Ave. Avalon, PA 15202 (412) 766 – 7000 Burial will be private.   Please view the families online guestbook www.mcdonald-linn.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
