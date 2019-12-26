|
PIKE SUZAN J.
Age 64 , of Ross Twp. Passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Edward "Giggles" Pike, Jr.; dear mother of Christian (Brittany) Hooper; grandmother of Damion, Bayleigh, Kayleigh, Tristan, Christina and Ethan; sister of Richard (Lynn) Hooper, Dennis (Diane) Hooper and Laurie (Christopher) Gloeckl; also survived by many nieces and nephews and other family members. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday 2:00 p.m. until time of blessing service at 7:00 p.m. at The MCDONALD-LINN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, LLC. 529 California Ave. Avalon, PA 15202 (412) 766 – 7000 Burial will be private. Please view the families online guestbook www.mcdonald-linn.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019