MILLER SUZANNA (ADAM)
Age 86, of Irwin, died Friday November 1, 2019. Wife of sixty four years to Lloyd Paul Miller; mother of Daniel P. (Joell) Miller, Paula (Tony) DeLuise, and Diane Ozegovich; eight grandchildren; sister of Michael Adam and the late Rev. John Adam, Anna Adam, and Mary Ann Hredzak; sister-in-law of Dorothy Adam; also numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main Street, Irwin. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Golden Heights and AHN [email protected] hospice for all the kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019