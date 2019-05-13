|
|
CARNEY SUZANNE L. (KIEL)
Of Bethel Park, age 85, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Carney, Jr.; loving mother of Vanessa J. Mateer and Pete "PJ"(Michele Unitas) Carney; grandmother of Grant and Emily Cole, and Kian and McKenna Carney; sister of Woody Kiel and the late Kenneth Kiel. Suzanne was a member of the Western PA Herb Society. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, where funeral services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. In her memory, donations can be made to the the Western PA Herb Society Scholarship Fund. henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019