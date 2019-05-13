Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Resources
More Obituaries for SUZANNE CARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUZANNE L. (KIEL) CARNEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SUZANNE L. (KIEL) CARNEY Obituary
CARNEY SUZANNE L. (KIEL)

Of Bethel Park, age 85, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Carney, Jr.; loving mother of Vanessa J. Mateer and Pete "PJ"(Michele Unitas) Carney; grandmother of Grant and Emily Cole, and Kian and McKenna Carney; sister of Woody Kiel and the late Kenneth Kiel. Suzanne was a member of the Western PA Herb Society. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, where funeral services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. In her memory, donations can be made to the the Western PA Herb Society Scholarship Fund. henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now