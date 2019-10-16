Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
SUZANNE L. KINGSBAKER Obituary
KINGSBAKER SUZANNE L.

On Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late C. Louis Kingsbaker, Jr.; beloved mother of Connie L. Blank and the late Kim L. Kingsbaker; sister of Barbara (John S.) Hast, Diane (Doug) Butturff and Charles (Kathy) Livingston; grandma of Emily (Jim) Sabol and Daniel and Joshua Unikel; great-grandmother of Norah Sabol; also survived by nephews. Sue enjoyed watching and participating in a variety of sports. She was also very passionate about politics and the voting process. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 3 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (2 - 3 p.m.). Interment West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the League of Women Voters, www.lwv.org, WQED, 4802 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation,1251 Waterfront Place Floor # 5, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.schugar.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
