|
|
KINGSBAKER SUZANNE L.
On Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late C. Louis Kingsbaker, Jr.; beloved mother of Connie L. Blank and the late Kim L. Kingsbaker; sister of Barbara (John S.) Hast, Diane (Doug) Butturff and Charles (Kathy) Livingston; grandma of Emily (Jim) Sabol and Daniel and Joshua Unikel; great-grandmother of Norah Sabol; also survived by nephews. Sue enjoyed watching and participating in a variety of sports. She was also very passionate about politics and the voting process. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 3 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (2 - 3 p.m.). Interment West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the League of Women Voters, www.lwv.org, WQED, 4802 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation,1251 Waterfront Place Floor # 5, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019