Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for SUZANNE NICOLETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUZANNE L. NICOLETTI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SUZANNE L. NICOLETTI Obituary
NICOLETTI SUZANNE L.

On February 11, 2019, Suzanne L. Nicoletti, age 59, of the North Hills, significant other of Frank Fortunato; mother of Katie (Todd) Dionne; grandmother of Deacon; sister of Renee (Rick) Paolini and Richard (Pamela Rezzetano) Nicoletti; aunt of Leigha, Isabella, Natalie, Olivia, Magdalena and Vasanti Paolini and Nina Nicoletti. Friends received Sunday, February 24, 2019, for a visitation starting at 12 noon until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., www.simonsfuneralhome.comContributions may be made to Memorial Park Presbyterian Church or Urban Impact, www.uifpgh.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now