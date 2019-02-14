|
|
NICOLETTI SUZANNE L.
On February 11, 2019, Suzanne L. Nicoletti, age 59, of the North Hills, significant other of Frank Fortunato; mother of Katie (Todd) Dionne; grandmother of Deacon; sister of Renee (Rick) Paolini and Richard (Pamela Rezzetano) Nicoletti; aunt of Leigha, Isabella, Natalie, Olivia, Magdalena and Vasanti Paolini and Nina Nicoletti. Friends received Sunday, February 24, 2019, for a visitation starting at 12 noon until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., www.simonsfuneralhome.comContributions may be made to Memorial Park Presbyterian Church or Urban Impact, www.uifpgh.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019