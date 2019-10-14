|
HARDING SUZANNE M. (DODDS)
Age 67, peacefully in her Ingram home surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, James R. and Henrietta B. (Wiebelt) Dodds; beloved wife of 48 years to John "Mike" Harding; beloved mother of J. Michael, II (Liz) and Kristian R. (Robin) Harding; Nan of Tyler and Morgan; sister of Mary Lou (Frank) Jurcevich, James R. Dodds, Jr. (Cindy) and the late Carol Mae Dodds; sister-in-law of Marlene (John) Elliott. Suzanne's love was her family and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation, 2-4 and 6-8 Tuesday, at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in Ascention Worship Site of St. Philip Parish, 115 Berry St., Pgh., 15205. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 6620 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., PA 15206. www.schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019