|
|
McKEEVER SUZANNE M. (PRUSKI)
Age 53 of Penn Hills, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Mark McKeever; loving mother of Anthony, Nicholas, Cody and the late Corey McKeever; daugther of John and the late Barbara (Tokich) Pruski; sister of Lori (Glenn) Reis, Daniel Pruski, Jo Ann Patchan, Amy (Eric) Lowe and the late Donna Lewis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the FINDLAY C WYLIE FUNERAL HOME INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Blessing Service held Thursday, 10 a.m. Interment Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Borough.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019