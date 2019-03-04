Home

POWERED BY

Services
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Resources
More Obituaries for SUZANNE McKEEVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUZANNE M. (PRUSKI) McKEEVER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SUZANNE M. (PRUSKI) McKEEVER Obituary
McKEEVER SUZANNE M. (PRUSKI)

Age 53 of Penn Hills, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Mark McKeever; loving mother of Anthony, Nicholas, Cody and the late Corey McKeever; daugther of John and the late Barbara (Tokich) Pruski; sister of Lori (Glenn) Reis, Daniel Pruski, Jo Ann Patchan, Amy (Eric) Lowe and the late Donna Lewis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the FINDLAY C WYLIE FUNERAL HOME INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Blessing Service held Thursday, 10 a.m. Interment Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Borough.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now