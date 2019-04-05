|
|
SEILING SUZANNE M. (SCHULZ)
Age 66, of West View, unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Beloved wife for 47 years of Wayne Seiling; loving mother of Michele Colville; proud grandmother of Jacob and Hannah; loving sister of Nancy Dean (Tom), the late Dennis Schulz (survived by Barbara), and the late Mark Schulz (survived by Jill); sister-in-law of Philip Seiling and the late Barbara Seiling. Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Esther Schulz; also survived by loving nephews, friends and relatives. Friends will be received Sunday 6-8 p.m. and Monday 2 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019