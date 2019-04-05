Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
SUZANNE M. (SCHULZ) SEILING

SUZANNE M. (SCHULZ) SEILING Obituary
SEILING SUZANNE M. (SCHULZ)

Age 66, of West View, unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Beloved wife for 47 years of Wayne Seiling; loving mother of Michele Colville; proud grandmother of Jacob and Hannah; loving sister of Nancy Dean (Tom), the late Dennis Schulz (survived by Barbara), and the late Mark Schulz (survived by Jill); sister-in-law of Philip Seiling and the late Barbara Seiling. Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Esther Schulz; also survived by loving nephews, friends and relatives. Friends will be received Sunday 6-8 p.m. and Monday 2 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
