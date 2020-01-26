|
ACKERMAN SUZANNE MARY
Age 72, of Collier Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born on August 2, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Mary C. and Joseph Ackerman. Loving mother of Chris (Melissa) Mondzelewski, Todd (Lisa) Mondzelewski, and Andrew (Courtney) Mondzelewski; devoted grandmother to Sydney, Josh, Pete, Ellie, Ryan, Carter, Henry, and Grant; dear sister to Joanne (the late David) Geisinger and Jim (Linda) Ackerman. And so many other family members and friends for whom she cared for deeply. Suzanne grew up in Whitehall and attended Baldwin High School and then attended the University of Dayton, where notably she was a member of the Flyerettes, performing at Madison Square Garden in 1968. After short stints living in Columbus, Charlottesville, and Lynchburg (where Chris was born), Sue and family settled back home in Pittsburgh. When her boys were still young, Sue went back to get her PhD in Psychology at the University of Pittsburgh and then worked as the School Psychologist at Hopewell School District for many years. Sue loved to travel. After she retired in 2013, she embarked on a cross country drive across the United States, visited the Galapagos Islands, and did several trips through Europe. She visited Chris and Todd when their families lived abroad in China and Japan, respectively. She frequently met her dear college friends for reunions in many different locations. And of course, she was a frequent visitor to her sons and grandchildren in Nashville, Coronado, and Chicago. Even more than her love of travel, Sue loved children. In her retirement years she treasured the opportunity to rock babies in need at UPMC Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh. Sue will be missed by all. A private prayer service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 1st. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to brain cancer research through UPMC Hillman (https://hillmanresearch.upmc.edu/giving/) or UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital (mageewomens.org/support)in Suzanne Ackerman's name. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020