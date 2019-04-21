FOSTER SUZETTE P.

Age 72, of Peters Township, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1946, daughter to the late Alice and Anthony Pasquarelli. Beloved wife of Dave Foster for 48 years; loving mother of David (Megan) Foster and Gretchen (Clay) Caroselli; adored grandmother of Mia and Jake Foster; dear sister of Terry McDonald; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Suzette was known for her quick wit and great sense of humor. She loved long walks on the beach, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243, 412-572-8821. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:

pittsburghcremation.com