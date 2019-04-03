HUNTER SUZY Q.

Age 66, of Penn Hills passed away at her daughter's home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Daughter of the late Donald and Laura (Munion) Kalbaugh; loving mother of Bonnie (John) Gerken and Robert (Stacey) Hunter; grandmother of Jacob and Emily; sister of Shirley (Glenn) Seanor, Donald (Mary Ellen) Kalbaugh, and the late Barbara Thompson; aunt of Darla (Christopher) Burns, and also survived by many other nieces and nephews; great-aunt of Lara and Allison Burns. Suzy was a lifetime member of Oakmont United Methodist Church and a longtime volunteer with the Girl Scouts. Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, 11 a.m., in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Oakmont United Methodist Church, 419 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.