KESSLER SYDELLE
Sydelle Kessler passed away in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Sydelle was born in 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to Isadore and Rose Radin. At just seventeen years old, Sydelle became a fashion stylist for Mademoiselle Magazine, and later worked for Irving Serwer Advertising. Along the way, she opened a jewelry store, Shoplift, in the Theater District and pursued a professional career in classical singing. She studied with the famed singing teacher Chaliapin, and was childhood friends with Beverly Sills. Sydelle later became a popular operatic performer. She married prominent neurosurgeon Dr. Laibe Kessler in 1957. After moving to Pittsburgh, Sydelle became a dedicated supporter of the Pittsburgh Symphony, Opera, and Public Theater. In 2000, Sydelle and Dr. Kessler inspired the Notes from the Heart Music Program, a summer camp for special needs children at The Woodlands. While supporting a busy physician and three children, Sydelle also had a gourmet catering business called Sweet and Savory, and a radio program on WQED, where she often performed. The Pittsburgh community remembers Sydelle for her salons, where she and Dr. Kessler would entertain legendary artists and musicians. Sydelle was known for her elegance, sense of fashion, good humor, and profound appreciation for the arts. Sydelle was preceded in death by her husband, Laibe; her brother, Saul; and her sister, Beatrice. She is survived by her three children, Adam (Lisa), Emily (Seth), and Philip; and her six grandchildren, Hannah, Philip, Isabel, Louis, Lucas and Chloe. Services will be held in Pittsburgh on Sunday, August 11th at 10 a.m. at The Homewood Cemetery (1599 S. Dallas Avenue). A memorial service will be held in the chapel followed by interment. Please join us afterwards as we return to the chapel for a reception. Contributions in memory of Sydelle can be made to The Kessler Fund of the Woodlands. Their address is 134 Shenot Road, Wexford, PA 15090. Arrangements by ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019