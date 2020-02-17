|
|
SMITH SYDNEY LEE
On Saturday, February 8, 2020, Sydney Lee Smith, 74, of Braddock, PA. Brother of Alfreda Smith, Geneva "Toni" Gray, Grace Ivory, Zenobia Smith, Leon Strong, Clifford Smith, Tony Smith and Derrick Smith. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Monday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on February 17, 2020, at Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth Street, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held Monday 12:00 p.m. after the visitation. Interment Private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020