Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
420 Fifth Street
Braddock, PA
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Unity Baptist Church
SMITH SYDNEY LEE

On Saturday, February 8, 2020, Sydney Lee Smith, 74, of Braddock, PA. Brother of Alfreda Smith, Geneva "Toni" Gray, Grace Ivory, Zenobia Smith, Leon Strong, Clifford Smith, Tony Smith and Derrick Smith. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Monday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on February 17, 2020, at Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth Street, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held Monday 12:00 p.m. after the visitation. Interment Private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
