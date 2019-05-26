VASILEVICH SYDNEY NICOLE

Of Homestead on May 23, 2019. Age 24. Beloved daughter of Thomas and Susan (Saxon) Vasilevich; loving mother of Lea Rae Agardy; sister of Matthew and Thomas Vasilevich and Alexis Vasilevich Rought; also survived by many aunts, uncles, a niece, a nephew, cousins and friends. Friends received Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. where Funeral Service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. with Pastor John Gropp officiating. Sydney was a District Manager with GNC and also attending the Mercy School of Nursing. She was a 2013 Graduate of Steel Valley High School and loved playing soccer and listening to music. Her smile would brighten up a room and she will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations toward funeral expenses may be made on Gofundme.com at "In loving memory of Sydney." SWGFuneralhome.com