VASILEVICH SYDNEY NICOLE
Of Homestead on May 23, 2019. Age 24. Beloved daughter of Thomas and Susan (Saxon) Vasilevich; loving mother of Lea Rae Agardy; sister of Matthew and Thomas Vasilevich and Alexis Vasilevich Rought; also survived by many aunts, uncles, a niece, a nephew, cousins and friends. Friends received Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. where Funeral Service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. with Pastor John Gropp officiating. Sydney was a District Manager with GNC and also attending the Mercy School of Nursing. She was a 2013 Graduate of Steel Valley High School and loved playing soccer and listening to music. Her smile would brighten up a room and she will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations toward funeral expenses may be made on Gofundme.com at "In loving memory of Sydney." SWGFuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019