SIMON SYLVAN
Sylvan "Sonny" Simon, aged 91, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children, Steven, Arlene and Barbara Simon; and grandchildren, Ashley and Rachel Simon. He is predeceased by his sisters, Helen Simon, Dorothy Simon Gross and Ruth Simon Cicero and their husbands. Mr. Simon grew up in the Hill District, graduated Alderdice HS, then joined the Army Air Forces where he received Commendation for valor. Mr. Simon married Shirley Solomon to whom he was married for almost 69 years. He had a long, successful career in the packaging business. Family and friends will gather at D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 4522 Butler St. Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville) on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of a service at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Anti-Defamation League of Pittsburgh. www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020