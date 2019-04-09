Home

SYLVESTER STANLEY LASKEY Jr.

SYLVESTER STANLEY LASKEY Jr. Obituary
LASKEY SYLVESTER STANLEY, JR.

Age 72, suddenly on Saturday, April 6, 2019, of Monongahela. Father of Sylvia Lang; father-in-law of Jeff Lang; grandfather of Alize and Vincent; son of the late Sylvester Stanley Laskey, Sr. and Lucille Davis; beloved brother of Patricia Dojack, Kathleen Brandt and the late Walter Stein; loving "Uncle Stosh" of Trina, Terri, Walter, Christine, Ernie, Andy, Joelleen and their families. Sylvester retired as an operational engineer from Local #66 and was a longtime member of Victory Hill Gun Club. There will be no visitation. A memorial celebration of Sylvester's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to a local VFW of your choice.  Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
