Robinson Funeral Home
2025 Perrysville Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
412-231-1191
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Celebration
Greater Allen A.M.E. Church, 3600 California Avenue
Brighton Heights, PA
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Greater Allen A.M.E. Church
3600 California Avenue
Brighton Heights, PA
On Monday, August 26, 2019, age 79, of Pittsburgh. Beloved mother of Audie L. Chapman, Tonya Chapman, Sherry Banks, and Kimberly Chapman; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins; dear friend, Mildred Ware-Tyler; a host of other relatives and friends. Family Hour Saturday 12:00 noon - 12:45 p.m. in the Greater Allen A.M.E. Church, 3600 California Avenue, Brighton Heights, where a Memorial Celebration will begin promptly at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Perry Hilltop.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
