CHAPMAN SYLVIA A.
On Monday, August 26, 2019, age 79, of Pittsburgh. Beloved mother of Audie L. Chapman, Tonya Chapman, Sherry Banks, and Kimberly Chapman; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins; dear friend, Mildred Ware-Tyler; a host of other relatives and friends. Family Hour Saturday 12:00 noon - 12:45 p.m. in the Greater Allen A.M.E. Church, 3600 California Avenue, Brighton Heights, where a Memorial Celebration will begin promptly at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Perry Hilltop.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019