SYLVIA A. (GAJEWSKI) HOLEWINSKI

SYLVIA A. (GAJEWSKI) HOLEWINSKI Obituary
On December 26, 2019, age 77, of Spring Hill. Loving wife of Joseph Holewinski. Beloved mother of Dorothy (Greg) Gallant and Bethann (Corwin) Manker. Grandmother of Tina Holewinski, Emily Lyons, Rachael Gallant, C.J. and Lilly Manker; great-grandmother of Kalina Holewinski.  She is also survived by her siblings. Wallace and Frank Gajewski and Dorothy Braem. Friends will be received Monday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Dr., McCandless Twp. where a blessing service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
