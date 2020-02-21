|
McDERMOTT SYLVIA A.
Age 82, of Pittsburgh, PA, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William James Sugden and Josephine Lapaina. Sylvia was the beloved wife to the late James William McDermott, Sr. She was the caring mother of six, James, Jr. (Carol), Timothy (Elaine), Dennis (Lisa), Cynthia (Regis), Colleen and Shawn (Lori Ann), fourteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh 15216, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends will be welcome for visitation on Friday, February 21, 2020, 1-8 p.m. Celebration of life will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020