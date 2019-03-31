|
LAVITSKY SYLVIA CHAMBERS
Age 70, of Mt. Washington, tragically passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Wife of the late Bernard Lavitsky; loving mother of Bernard "B.J." (Sheila) Petroskey and De'Naya M. Lavitsky-Bankhead; cherished Gram of Jelieciea "Wee Wee," Angel, Levi, and Autumn; loving Great-Gram of Austin, Jr.; beloved sister of Sharon, Bill, and Tim Chambers, and the late Mickey, Ronnie, and Lynda. She is survived by her eldest nephew, Ryan Chambers; along with many nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Monday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211, (412-381-3345), where a Blessing Service will be held Monday 2 p.m. Burial will be private. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019