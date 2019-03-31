Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for SYLVIA LAVITSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYLVIA CHAMBERS LAVITSKY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SYLVIA CHAMBERS LAVITSKY Obituary
LAVITSKY SYLVIA CHAMBERS

Age 70, of Mt. Washington, tragically passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Wife of the late Bernard Lavitsky; loving mother of Bernard "B.J." (Sheila) Petroskey and De'Naya M. Lavitsky-Bankhead; cherished Gram of Jelieciea "Wee Wee," Angel, Levi, and Autumn; loving Great-Gram of Austin, Jr.; beloved sister of Sharon, Bill, and Tim Chambers, and the late Mickey, Ronnie, and Lynda. She is survived by her eldest nephew, Ryan Chambers; along with many nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Monday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211, (412-381-3345), where a Blessing Service will be held Monday 2 p.m. Burial will be private. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now