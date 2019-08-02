|
HAFFNER SYLVIA
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Hyman Haffner; beloved mother of Karen Mendlowitz, Richard Haffner and Evan Haffner; grandmother of Jessica Mendlowitz (William Jackson), Michael Mendlowitz, Andrew Haffner and Dylan Haffner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Beth Abraham cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the GESHER HACHAIM JEWISH BURIAL SOCIETY. Contributions may be made to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019