Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Beth Abraham cemetery
SYLVIA HAFFNER Obituary
HAFFNER SYLVIA

On Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Hyman Haffner; beloved mother of Karen Mendlowitz, Richard Haffner and Evan Haffner; grandmother of Jessica Mendlowitz (William Jackson), Michael Mendlowitz, Andrew Haffner and Dylan Haffner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Beth Abraham cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the GESHER HACHAIM JEWISH BURIAL SOCIETY.  Contributions may be made to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
