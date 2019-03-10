BRUNNER SYLVIA J.

Age 76, of Murrysville, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born November 16, 1942 in Natrona Heights; daughter of the late Anthony and Helen Zbrzyski Janello. She was a member of the Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville; Sylvia is survived by her husband, David R. Brunner; a daughter, Jill (Richard) Roda of Mars; a son, Ryan (Stephanie) Brunner of Oakmont; four grandchildren, Emily, Libby, Grace and Avery; three sisters, Marceline Lubresky of Brackenridge, Janice Montgomery and Loretta Lang, both of Freeport; a brother, Chester Janello of Natrona Heights; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Additional visitation 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville with a funeral mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. If desired, memorials may be made to Murrysville Medic One or Concordia or Cranberry in Sylvia's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com