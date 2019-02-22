Home

Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
SYLVIA J. THOMPSON

SYLVIA J. THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON SYLVIA J.

Age 89, of O'Hara Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late William "BJ" Thompson; loving mother of Paula (James) Finello, Monica Johnson, Sheila (Curt) Clark and Bill Thompson; grandmother of Joshua Johnson, Jason (Meredith) Clark, Kelly (Kyle) Connolly, Dana Clark and Tyler Thompson; great-grandmother of Landon, Colton and Aurora; and sister of Gloria Olszewski, Jack (Lois) Kowalski and the late Frank Kowalski and Linda Roney. Sylvia was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family and let it show in the home she made for them. She was a lifelong, active member of St. Edward Church and had a deep faith that inspired those around her. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. The rosary will be said on Sunday at 3pm. Family and friends will gather at the Funeral Home on Monday at 9:30 a.m. for final prayers, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St.Pio Parish/St. Edward Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aspinwall Meals on Wheels.


www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
