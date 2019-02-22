THOMPSON SYLVIA J.

Age 89, of O'Hara Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late William "BJ" Thompson; loving mother of Paula (James) Finello, Monica Johnson, Sheila (Curt) Clark and Bill Thompson; grandmother of Joshua Johnson, Jason (Meredith) Clark, Kelly (Kyle) Connolly, Dana Clark and Tyler Thompson; great-grandmother of Landon, Colton and Aurora; and sister of Gloria Olszewski, Jack (Lois) Kowalski and the late Frank Kowalski and Linda Roney. Sylvia was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family and let it show in the home she made for them. She was a lifelong, active member of St. Edward Church and had a deep faith that inspired those around her. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. The rosary will be said on Sunday at 3pm. Family and friends will gather at the Funeral Home on Monday at 9:30 a.m. for final prayers, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St.Pio Parish/St. Edward Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aspinwall Meals on Wheels.

