JACKSON SYLVIA
Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Leroy Jackson; beloved mother of Karol M. (Sheldon) Stoudemire, Orrin Jackson, Lamont (Arlene) Jackson, Thomas Grate; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St., at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral ceremony Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11 a.m. in the chapel. She was a retired anesthesiologist aide at Children's Hospital.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019