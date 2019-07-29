|
RODGERS SYLVIA JEAN (THOMAS)
Age 92, of Westmoreland City, on Saturday, July, 27, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. Born December 12, 1926 in Greensburg. Daughter of the late Charles and Barbara (Champedo) Thomas. Prior to her retirement, Sylvia was employed as a waitress at the former Jacktown Hotel and Ben Gross Restaurants. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church of Irwin, and previous member of the former St. Boniface Church of Penn, where she was active in the Christian Mothers, Funeral Choir, and the Silver Threads. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Rodgers; a half-brother Kenneth Nolan and a half-sister Janet Thomas. Loving mother of Robert (Mary Donna) Rodgers of Irwin, and Samuel (Marybeth) Rodgers, of Westmoreland City; grandmother of Michael, Cory and Christopher Rodgers; 11 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Parting prayers will take place on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery, Penn. To send on line condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019