On January 8, 2020, 84 years of age. Beloved wife of Glen Killian, resident of New Bern, North Carolina. Daughter of Andrew and Helen Torisky. Survived by her siblings, Evelyn Torisky Heuler and Daniel A. Torisky. Also survived by nephews and nieces, Ronald Heuler, Randal Heuler, Edward Torisky, Danielle Torisky, Rebecca Torisky and Jesse Torisky. A memorial mass was held at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in New Bern, North Carolina. The Funeral arrangements were made by the COTTON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
