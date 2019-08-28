Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Germaine Church
SYLVIA (DMITRZAK) LASKOWSKI

SYLVIA (DMITRZAK) LASKOWSKI Obituary
LASKOWSKI SYLVIA (DMITRZAK)

surrounded by her family, peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019, of Bethel Park, formerly of Brentwood. Former wife of the late Edward J. Weklar; beloved mother of Kristine (Honorable Judge Ronald A.) Arnoni; adored MiMi of Nicholas R. and Taylor N. Arnoni; daughter of the late Cecelia and Louis Dmitrzak; sister of the late Stanley L. Dmitrzak. Also survived by nieces, nephews and numerous other family and friends. Sylvia was an amazing grandmother, accomplished artist, and talented cosmetologist.  She always had a smile that made everyone else smile as well.  Her presence will be greatly and deeply missed by all who loved her.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Germaine Church at 10:00 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
