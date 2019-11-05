Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
SYLVIA (SUGARMAN) MENDLOW

SYLVIA (SUGARMAN) MENDLOW Obituary
MENDLOW SYLVIA (SUGARMAN)

Age 97, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of the late Louis Mendlow; cherished mother of Valerie Feldman and Michael (Ann Marie) Mendlow; proud grandmother of Sadie Rose Mendlow and Steven Feldman; daughter of the late Louis and Sadie (Hochberg) Sugarman; sister of the late Rose, Edith, Terry and Ruth. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 12:00 noon in the Chapel of the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
