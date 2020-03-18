HORNE SYLVIA R.

Sylvia R. Horne, 86, of Glenshaw, PA, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1933, in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late William and Irene Coles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Horne (Living-Marcia); and four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Elmer Horne and three grandchildren, Matt, Caroline and Dan Horne. Funeral services at ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC. will be held privately due to CDC regulations of occupancy, along with a private interment at Mount Royal Cemetery. Please send your condolences with written tributes and memorials to the immediate family at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com