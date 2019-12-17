|
|
SANFORD SYLVIA S.
On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Sylvia (Steinle) Sanford, age 87 of North Hills Estates; survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Charles M. Sanford; cherished mother of Jennifer (George "Chip") Sovick, Maureen (Thomas) McKay, and Alexia "Lexi" (Shawn) McMeekin; treasured grandmother of Andrew (Liana) Sovick, Emma Rose (Evan) James, Kayley McKay, Charles and April McMeekin; great-grandmother of Samuel Sovick; sister-in-law of the late Howard and Helen Sanford and late Nancy and Henry Persinger. Sylvia was a graduate of St. Benedict Academy and Carnegie Tech; she worked as a demonstrator for Columbia Gas, and later in Real Estate, she was a devout Catholic and longtime member of the Church of the Assumption; a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend and homemaker; a volunteer in her community, including Meal on Wheels. Family and friends received Tuesday from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202, where Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellevue, PA 15202.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019