Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Interment
Following Services
Allegheny County Memorial Park
SYLVIA S. SANFORD

SYLVIA S. SANFORD Obituary
SANFORD SYLVIA S.

On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Sylvia (Steinle) Sanford, age 87 of North Hills Estates; survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Charles M. Sanford; cherished mother of Jennifer (George "Chip") Sovick, Maureen (Thomas) McKay, and Alexia "Lexi" (Shawn) McMeekin; treasured grandmother of Andrew (Liana) Sovick, Emma Rose (Evan) James, Kayley McKay, Charles and April McMeekin; great-grandmother of Samuel Sovick; sister-in-law of the late Howard and Helen Sanford and late Nancy and Henry Persinger. Sylvia was a graduate of St. Benedict Academy and Carnegie Tech; she worked as a demonstrator for Columbia Gas, and later  in Real Estate, she was a devout Catholic and longtime member of the Church of the Assumption; a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend and homemaker; a volunteer in her community, including Meal on Wheels. Family and friends received Tuesday from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202, where Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellevue, PA 15202.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
