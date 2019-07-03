OLIVER T. BARRETT

Age 95, of Sewickley, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 26, 2019. Barrett was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 4, 1924 to James Guy and Alexandra Stewart Oliver. Barrett was a unique and talented individual, keeping fastidious notes, a tickler of the ivories and had an infectious sense of humor. He was a portrait of kindness and empathy to whomever he met. Barrett attended Carnegie High School, where his piano signature hallmark skills began. He went on to the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY. He finished as a LTJG serving three years in the Navy Reserves. After a letter of commendation, he attended Virginia Tech, VPI, graduating in 1949 with a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering. Barrett began his professional career with ALCOA in the early 50's, working in the electrical engineering department throughout numerous U.S. locations. He was inducted into the ALOCA 25 Year Club while working at the Warrick Operations in Indiana. Following his retirement in 1981, he was very active and instrumental as a director and historian for the Pittsburgh Alcoa Retirees Club. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane Oliver; youngest son, David Oliver; sister, Ellen Parsons; brother, Stewart. He is survived by daughters, Susan Lea Schatz, (Mike) San Antonio, TX, Linda Oliver Bader, (Jay) Ashtabula, OH; grandson, Alexander Barrett Bader, Pewaukee, WI; son, Thomas B. Oliver, Canonsburg, PA; and Debbie Oliver Eckhart, (Jim); grandson, Grant, Rockport, TX. The family would like to extend their heartfelt love and gratitude to the staff at Masonic Village for their exemplary care of our father. A memorial service will be held at Masonic Village of Sewickley, July 13th, 11 a.m., 2000 Masonic Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143. Arrangements by COPELAND'S. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the US Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association and Foundation, www.usmmaalumni.com.