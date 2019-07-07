

Age 82, of Upper St. Clair, PA passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, with his family by his side. T.A. was born on July 22, 1936 in Toledo, OH to the late Howard and Mary Etta (Ziegler) Ward of Bryan, OH. Beloved husband of Judy (Ryan) Ward for 57 years; loving father of T.A., II (Fran) and Mike, both of Upper Arlington, OH; treasured grandfather of Tommy and Lauren Ward; caring brother of Bob Ward of Naples, FL and Jim Ward and Judy (Alan) Miller of Seattle, WA; aso survived by many loving nieces and nephews. T.A. received his Bachelors of Science degree in Finance from The Ohio State University, where he served as president of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and was a member of Ohio Staters Inc. Prior to graduation, T.A. served in the United States Marine Corps as part of the 1st Force Reconnaissance Company. He was an active member of Ohio State and Sigma Chi alumni organizations, a member of the President's Club, the Buckeye Boosters, and a Life Loyal Sig. After graduation, T.A. started his career at Caterpillar where he worked for 10 years before coming to Pittsburgh in 1972 with Ryan Homes. On July 4th 1976, T.A. became the proud founder and CEO of T.A. Ward Constructors, Inc. T.A. was a predominant figure in his community where he served in the following organizations: Member of the Board of Directors for St. Clair Hospital for 18 years; Past President of the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh; Past President of Upper St. Clair Twp. Board of Commissioners; Past Chairman of the PA delegation to the White House Conference on Small Business; Member of PA Utility Contractors Association; A founder and first President of the Upper St. Clair-Bethel Park (Breakfast) Rotary Club; Past member of the Bethel-St. Clair Rotary Club; Member of Oakmont Country Club and St. Clair Country Club. Being an avid Buckeye fans, T.A. and Judy are known for hosting tailgates at Ohio State home football games for over 40 years. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA, (724) 941-3211 on Friday, July 12, 5-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 44 Highland Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102 on Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. In addition, a visitation will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, OH on Tuesday, July 16, 5-7 p.m., where a Sigma Chi Fraternity White Rose Ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Interment will be private at Union Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Clair Hospital Foundation, 1000 Bower Hill Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243, Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202, or Parkinson Association of Southwest Florida, 5926 Premier Way, Ste. 114 Naples, FL 34109. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com and www.schoedinger.com.