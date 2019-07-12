Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home
5204 Second Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
(412) 521-2768
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home
5204 Second Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Parish
Hazelwood, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TALIA SCHOLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TALIA MARIE SCHOLL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TALIA MARIE SCHOLL Obituary
SCHOLL TALIA MARIE

Age 28, of Munhall, on Monday, on July 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Jaxon Scholl; loving daughter of John J. III and Tracy Lynn (Gallagher Venchess) Scholl; sister of Jackie and Brenna Scholl; granddaughter of Ed Cleis and Annette Jenkins and the late Jack and Bernadette Scholl; aunts, uncles, cousins and three nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. in the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 5204 Second Ave., Hazelwood. Funeral Liturgy 10:00 a.m. Monday in St. Stephen Parish, Hazelwood. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now