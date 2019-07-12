|
|
SCHOLL TALIA MARIE
Age 28, of Munhall, on Monday, on July 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Jaxon Scholl; loving daughter of John J. III and Tracy Lynn (Gallagher Venchess) Scholl; sister of Jackie and Brenna Scholl; granddaughter of Ed Cleis and Annette Jenkins and the late Jack and Bernadette Scholl; aunts, uncles, cousins and three nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. in the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 5204 Second Ave., Hazelwood. Funeral Liturgy 10:00 a.m. Monday in St. Stephen Parish, Hazelwood. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019