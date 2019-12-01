|
TASK TANYA MARIE
On Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jeffrey Task. Loving mother of Gregg Samuel Task. Daughter of Walda and the late William Teslovich. Sister of Tami, Terri, Trenise, Tina and Tara. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment Cneseth Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 444 Liberty Avenue #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or American Diabetes Association, Two Chatham Center, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019