|
HUMMINGBIRD TARA LYNN
Age 34, of Dravosburg, PA passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born June 22, 1985, in Tahlequah, OK, and is the daughter of Linda Ree Nicholson of Dravosburg, PA and J.D. and Kara Hummingbird of Martinsburg, WV. Tara was a proud member of the United States Air Force and held the rank of Master Sergeant. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Taylor Lynn and son, Jacob Dean of Puyallup, WA; nephew, Declan Thomas Hummingbird Ciszewski of Wheeling, WV; sisters, Kelsi Solano of Oklahoma City, OK, and Kerrigan Hummingbird of Martinsburg, WV; brother, Drake Hummingbird of Martinsburg, WV; grandparents, Pa Pa Bill and Oma Williams of McKeesport, PA and Mama Sue Hummingbird of Stilwell, OK; uncles, Kenneth Nicholson, of Pikeville, NC, Larry Nicholson of Ruffin, NC, and Jamie Hummingbird of Tahlequah, OK; aunts, Angelika Nicholson of Liberty Boro, PA, Dana Noel of Stilwell, OK; and many beloved friends in Pennsylvania and all over the world in the United States Air Force and other branches of the US Military. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lia Sue Hummingbird-Ciszewski; and grandfather, "Paw Paw" Nick Hummingbird. Friends are welcome Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA. A Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home's Chapel on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills with full military honors accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.