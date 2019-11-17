|
HORBACZEK TED W.
Age 38, passed away suddenly on November 2, 2019 while on vacation in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Born November 2, 1981, son of the late Theodore W., and Charlotte Horbaczek. Loving brother of Elizabeth and Dakota; uncle of Patrick, Christopher, Carly, Alexis, and Gage. Also survived by their father Patrick Haney; his girlfriend, Andrea Sierra Castro, and his four best friends, Laura, John, Veri, and Harry. Family and friends welcome Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. Services will be held privately.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019