White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
Central Baptist Church
2200 Wylie Ave
Tellie Vereen Jr.


1933 - 2020
VEREEN, JR. TELLIE

Age 86, 41 year career with the Pittsburgh Public School System including a teacher at Morris Elementary School and Bonair Elementary School. Beloved husband of 62 years to Jacqueline Vereen; father of Cynthia L. (Kevin) Anderson, Dr. Deborah M. Vereen, Brenda L. (Ronnie) Blunt; brother of Myron J. Vereen, Queen Esther Martin, Mary R. Brown; grandfather of Gabriel, Savion, Jacqueline Tellia, Veronica Joy and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, February 21, 2020 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg, 15221. Funeral Ceremony Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, 2200 Wylie Ave., 15219. Burial with Military Honors at Uniondale Cemetery.

