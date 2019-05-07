Home

Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Of Brookline, formerly of Vaidacuta, Romania on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Bernice (Pillart); father of Liliana (Daniel) Kelly and Rodica Dumitru; grandfather of Erik Bailey, Christina Mydlowski and Michael Kelly; dear uncle of Petru Istrate of Romania and several other nieces and nephews; close friend of Kim Jorgensen. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Wednesday Only, 2-4:30 and 6-8:30. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection. Memorial contributions may made be to the church at 1100 Creedmoor Ave., Pgh., PA 15226.


www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 7, 2019
