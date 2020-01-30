Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
TERENCE J. MAHONEY

TERENCE J. MAHONEY Obituary
MAHONEY TERENCE J.

Terence J. Mahoney, age 81, of North Side, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Beloved husband Joan F. Mahoney; father of Terence W. Mahoney and Therese Mahoney; grandfather of Caroline, Callen, Michael, Taylor, Aliyah, Brooke, Tara, and George; brother of Patrick, Denny, and the late Timothy and Jerry. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 1-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
