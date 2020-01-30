|
MAHONEY TERENCE J.
Terence J. Mahoney, age 81, of North Side, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Beloved husband Joan F. Mahoney; father of Terence W. Mahoney and Therese Mahoney; grandfather of Caroline, Callen, Michael, Taylor, Aliyah, Brooke, Tara, and George; brother of Patrick, Denny, and the late Timothy and Jerry. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 1-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020