Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Resources
TERENCE M. HOLZWARTH

TERENCE M. HOLZWARTH Obituary
HOLZWARTH TERENCE M.

Age 69, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 of Knoxville. Loving son of Julianna (Pieklo) Holzwarth and the late Charles Holzwarth. Beloved husband to Dorothy (Kuntz) Holzwarth. Cherished father of Michael (Tara) Holzwarth, Edward (Sarah) Holzwarth and David Holzwarth. Loving grandfather of Jocelyn, Lavender, Trent and Ichigo. Brother of Kathy (Dennis) Geisler, Judith (Lyndon) Leffler, Jennette (Martin) Kroll, Anne Sexton, Margaret, Edward, James and Thomas Holzwarth and the late Charles Holzwarth. Terence enjoyed working on cars, shopping online and adored his dogs. Terence was a member of the Nix-Vogel American Legion Post 935. Family and friends received Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Interment Jefferson Memorial Cemetery. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
