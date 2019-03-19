Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
TERESA A. "TESS" (RAUSO) FORD

Formerly of Forest Hills, found peace on Sunday, March 17, 2019, after a courageous, difficult and long battle with Alzheimer disease. Beloved wife of the late Francis Ford. Loving mother of Dr. Julie (Dennis) Ford Yajko, Kit Ford, Terry (David) Ford Aiello, Lisa (Bubba) Vasko, Peter (Peggy) Ford, and Chris (Karen) Ford. Cherished grandmother of Jena (Andy) Whipkey, Andre (Shelby) Aiello, Jillian (Paul) Lutz, Nick (Katie) Vasko, Sara (Eric) Ivanko), Mitchell Ford, Tess Ford, Grace Ford, and Jack Ford. Adored great- grandmother of 11 great- grandchildren. Sister of Peter Rauso of South Hills, PA, Julienne Chavanne of CO, the late Joseph Rauso, and the late Maria McCarren. Tess was preceded in death by her parents, the late Peter and Giovanna Rauso of East Liberty. Anyone that knew Tess loved and appreciated her creative spirit and how she expressed it through everything she did. Her love of art, fashion, entertaining, cooking and family. The family would like to express their thanks to Dena, Chastity, Joanne, and the whole staff at Assisted Living at Rosebrook in Sarver, for their compassion, kindness, and quality care. "Have a joyous journey to your next heavenly home!" Friends welcome Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., TURTLE CREEK / MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at St. Maurice Church (Time Later). Tess will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Alzheimer Center of Pittsburgh, 5168 Campbells Run Rd., Pgh., PA 15205.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
