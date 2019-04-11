LEONHEART TERESA A.

Age 82, of Peters Township, PA, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Born on September 5, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Gallik. Beloved wife to Lewis Leonheart for 54 years; loving mother to Eric (Heather) Leonheart; cherished grandmother to Collin and Devon; loving mother-in-law to Carleen Leonheart, who is the mother of her grandchildren; dear sister to Louise Roseman and Evelyn Highfield. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. Teresa was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Gallik and Rosemary Ricinsky. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546.