BANFIELD TERESA (CAVATONI)

Age 91, of Atria South Hills, formerly of Jefferson Hills, passed away on July 23, 2019. She was born June 30, 1928 in Colver, PA to Tullio and Maria (Parissenti) Cavatoni. Teresa was a RN at the Bruceton Research Center and previously served in the USAF from 1950-1965 after she graduated from the Windber Hospital Training School for Nurses in 1949. Teresa was active at the Jefferson Hills Women's Club and volunteered at the food bank in Duquesne and with the Ladies of Charity at St. Thomas A' Becket Church. She loved family, cats and gardening. Teresa is survived by her two sons, Tim (Kathy) Banfield, Mike Banfield; sister, Edith Zawiskie; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James L. Banfield; father, Tullio Cavatoni; mother, Maria Cavatoni; son, Dave Banfield; brother, Roland Cavatoni; and cousin, Flora Bukovitz. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:00 a.m., 1 Grove Pl., Pittsburgh, PA 15236 and a Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Jefferson Memorial Park, 401 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110. The family would like to thank caregivers at Amedisys Hospice, Arden Courts and Atria South Hills for their compassion and care. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.