CASPER TERESA F.

On April 27, 2019, age 95, of O'Hara Township passed away peacefully and joined her heavenly family. She was born in Sharpsburg, PA to Gaetana and Attilio Angelini. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Domenic (Rose), Nicholas (Lucia) and baby brother, Anthony; also by her sisters, Sister Francis Romana, Antoinette Angelini, Lucy (Carmen) Cavezza and Mary Frances Angelini. She is survived by her sisters, Hilda (Donald) Ferraro and Sister Louise Angelini; also by her brother, Anthony (Marion) Angelini. She was blessed with three children, Mary Catherine (Vito) Cedro, Frank Casper (deceased) and Anthony (Debra) Casper. She was grandmother to 10 and great-grandmother to 15; all her "Little Angels". Teresa was very devoted to her Catholic faith, and for many years was active in parish activities. She never forgot to remind her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to be sure to "say their prayers". Teresa enjoyed being in the kitchen, and has passed on many of her recipes and traditions to her children and their families. Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, May 1st, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, 820 Main St., Sharpsburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 342 Dorseyville Rd., O'Hara Township.