Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for TERESA CASPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERESA F. CASPER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

TERESA F. CASPER Obituary
CASPER TERESA F.

On April 27, 2019, age 95, of O'Hara Township passed away peacefully and joined her heavenly family. She was born in Sharpsburg, PA to Gaetana and Attilio Angelini. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Domenic (Rose), Nicholas (Lucia) and baby brother, Anthony; also by her sisters, Sister Francis Romana, Antoinette Angelini, Lucy (Carmen) Cavezza and Mary Frances Angelini. She is survived by her sisters, Hilda (Donald) Ferraro and Sister Louise Angelini; also by her brother, Anthony (Marion) Angelini. She was blessed with three children, Mary Catherine (Vito) Cedro, Frank Casper (deceased) and Anthony (Debra) Casper. She was grandmother to 10 and great-grandmother to 15; all her "Little Angels". Teresa was very devoted to her Catholic faith, and for many years was active in parish activities. She never forgot to remind her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to be sure to "say their prayers". Teresa enjoyed being in the kitchen, and has passed on many of her recipes and traditions to her children and their families. Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, May 1st, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, 820 Main St., Sharpsburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 342 Dorseyville Rd., O'Hara Township.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now